Nora Fatehi's Dazzling Falguni Shane Peacock Mini Dress With Power Shoulders Screams Boss Moves

Nora Fatehi's glam look in an embellished mini dress

Each time Nora Fatehi makes a public appearance, she makes the news and here's why. From elegant ethnic outfits to chic Western numbers and uber-cool street-style fashion, Nora has aced a variety of looks. Her recent look in an embellished Falguni Shane Peacock mini dress is particularly stunning. The actress picked a multicoloured full-sleeved outfit from the designer label featuring structured panels at the shoulders that added a majestic touch to her look. The shimmery gown had threadwork and delicate embroidery in shades of red, blue, and silver. Nora Fatehi's stylist Shaleena Nathani combined an ethnic look with a contemporary style. Her long-braided look with shimmery glam makeup was on point. Adding to the dazzle, Nora wore a pair of silver dangling earrings and statement rings with the look.

Nora Fatehi's recent embellished bodysuit set the internet ablaze. Nora picked a muted-toned bodysuit from the clothing brand Chisel that defined glam and glitter. The bodysuit featured beadwork with delicate crystals, beads, and structured patterns. Nora tied her tresses in a sleek ponytail and wore dangling earrings and high boots as the accessories. Her glam makeup included shimmery eyeshadow, kohl-laden eyes, a rosy blush with glitter, and a blush pink lip tint.

Nora Fatehi's love for embellished outfits is not a new trend. Not so long ago, she picked a gorgeous gown from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and looked phenomenal. The strappy gown in fiery shades of red, orange, and maroon was elaborate and exquisite. It featured sheer panels with beaded embellishments and a daring side slit which Nora carried effortlessly. Leaving her hair loose in natural waves, Nora opted for glam makeup with glittery eyelids, well-defined eyes, and structured contours.

We cannot decide our favourite from Nora Fatehi's looks. Can you?

