Cost Of Taylor Swift's 8-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring From Travis Kelce Revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance just reached a new milestone as the couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. The NFL star surprised Taylor with a stunning 8-carat vintage-inspired diamond ring worth a whopping Rs. 4.8 crore (USD 550,000).

Designed by Artifex Fine, a jeweller specialising in ethically sourced, vintage-inspired pieces, the ring features an elongated cushion-cut diamond set in 18k yellow gold with intricate engravings and smaller diamonds. This breathtaking piece is being hailed as one of the most dazzling celebrity jewels of recent years.

"The style of the ring is definitely a throwback to the Victorian Era, with the beautiful, delicate and decorative gold work," Benjamin Khordipour of Estate Diamond Jewelry told Brides.com.

He added, "Taylor Swift was proposed to with a stunning elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that is approximately eight carats, F color, and VS1 clarity. The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and the center diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style. Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of her setting."

While Taylor Swift herself hasn't commented on the cost of her engagement ring, experts estimate the sparkler to be worth around Rs. 4.8 crore (USD 550,000). "We estimate the price of her ring to be USD 550,000," Benjamin Khordipour said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023 after he invited her to a Chiefs game following her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium. The couple confirmed their romance in October 2023 and made their red carpet debut a year later.

Recently, Taylor made an appearance on Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, where they shared insights into their romance. During the episode, the singer also announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

In a recent GQ interview, Travis revealed more about his relationship with Taylor. The NFL star said, "Whenever I'm with her, it feels like we're just regular people... two people that are in love."

He further added that it all happened very organically, even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked.

