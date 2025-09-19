Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Taking Ozempic After Miscarriage But Noticed 'No Instant Results'

Weight-loss drugs are becoming quite a phenomena with many celebrities also revealing that they have taken it. The latest celeb to have admitted to taking the weight loss drug Ozempic is Chrissy Teigen.

The 39-year-old model tried it after she struggled to lose weight following her miscarriage in 2020. The mother of four revealed that the decision came after she fell into "depression" upon seeing her "pregnant belly with no baby in it".

Chrissy Teigen opened up about taking Ozempic during her appearance on the Self-Conscious podcast hosted by author Johann Hari on September 18. She said, "With these new weight loss drugs, it feels like we've unleashed a genie in a bottle that's granting everyone the exact same wish. I'm not here to judge. I've done it. Most of my friends are on it."

Recalling the tough period of losing a child, Chrissy Teigen shared, "I had two babies and then I lost a baby a little over 20 weeks. And then my body was completely stuck. I really let myself indulge when I was pregnant. So, when I had lost that baby at 20 weeks, I'd probably gained an extra 40 pounds that I was not comfortable with."

Chrissy Teigen refrained from specifying when she started Ozempic but admitted that even after a year of use, she found no visible results.

The television personality disclosed, "I remember… I'd tried it for maybe, like a year or so, and noticed no results for three, four months. Zero. Not a pound lost. And then all of a sudden, I was finally able to lose the weight that was so reminding me of the baby that I had lost."

Chrissy Teigen's Ozempic journey had its challenges. "I realised I'd woken up and I was not hungry," she told the host, adding that consuming the drug felt like "force-feeding sometimes." It was only after Chrissy started taking the right dosage that she regained her hunger.

Chrissy Teigen, who married John Legend in 2013, has four children - Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander. The couple lost their unborn son, Jack, due to Chrissy's pregnancy complications.