Cardi B's Red Lace Gown Rolls Birthday And A Valentine's Day Look Into One

Cardi B is flaming hot in red

Cardi B is not just the queen of rap, she is also a style icon for many. The singer celebrated her 31st birthday recently and this is what we mean by setting fire to the rain (or maybe just the internet.) Just take a peek at her recent upload – you will be nodding in agreement. Let's break down her show-stopping birthday ensemble. Cardi B rocked a sizzling red gown that clung to her curves in all the right places. The strappy number featured a daring neckline that brought all the drama to the party. With a sheer pattern that oozed pizazz and an extra style factor in the form of a dramatically long train, all eyes were glued to the birthday girl. When it came to jewellery, Cardi B's choices were as radiant as her personality. A diamond bracelet, a matching necklace, and earrings shone brightly while making sure that she was dripping in bling. How can we miss her signature long glittery nails? They were utterly perfect. Cardi B's curly locks were styled into an elegant top updo. Her makeup was on point with winged eyeliner, glossy lips, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, rosy cheeks, and a perfectly contoured face.

Also Read: Cardi B Arrives In A Dramatic Green Hooded Gown For Gaurav Gupta's Paris Couture Week Show

Cardi B is the ultimate fashion beacon. Her off-screen appearances never fail to light up the fashion world. A few weeks back, she rocked a stunning green gown that had everyone turning their heads. The dress featured a halter neckline and a flattering ruched pattern around the waist. Of course, Cardi B doesn't do subtlety. A cutout below the bust brought the drama we all expected. The detachable sleeves added an extra layer of allure to her already mesmerizing look. To accessorise her ensemble, she opted for large hoops, golden bracelets, a chic green handbag, and a pair of heels. Her poker-straight hair parted down the middle added elegance. The finishing touch came in the form of nude makeup, making Cardi B's look nothing short of spectacular.

Cardi B keeps on dropping killer looks one after another. No, we aren't complaining.

Also Read: Cardi B Surfs Large Blue Stylish Waves In A Gaurav Gupta Gown At The 65th Grammy Awards 2023