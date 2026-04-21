Influencer Mom In Her 40s Shares Diet Plan To Lose 5 kg In 7 Days

Weight loss advice is everywhere, but not all of it feels doable in real life. That is why quick, "reset-style" diet plans often get attention online. Recently, content creator Ratna Chandu, who is in her 40s and a mother of two, posted a one-week diet plan on Instagram, claiming it can help you lose up to 5 kilos in just seven days.

Ratna, who shed several kilos during her weight-loss journey, focuses on balanced eating rather than crash dieting. Here is what she suggests:

Start your mornings right

Ratna recommends beginning the day with warm lemon water and a pinch of rock salt. After that, she suggests a homemade detox drink made with jeera, ajwain, and fennel seeds. The idea is to gently wake up your digestion before breakfast.

Keep breakfast clean but filling

Her breakfast plan includes a bowl of mixed fruits, soaked nuts and seeds, a millet dosa, and bullet coffee. It sounds like a mix of light and energy-rich foods to keep you going through the morning.

Mid-morning boost

A green juice made with spinach, cucumber, and ginger is suggested. The content creator also notes to avoid raw versions during the monsoon to prevent stomach issues.

A balanced lunch matters

Lunch is simple and familiar – rotis, cooked vegetables, a protein source like dal, paneer, or chole, plus salad and Greek yoghurt. It is a pretty balanced plate with carbs, protein and fibre.

Smart snacking

Instead of processed snacks, she suggests roasted chana, makhana, or peanuts with green tea.

Light dinner, early timing

Dinner is kept light with options like vegetable soup, khichdi, or roasted veggies with paneer. One key rule Ratna stresses: finish eating by 7 pm “by hook or crook.”

Before bed ritual

The content creator recommends ending the day with a cup of moringa tea – no sugar or milk.

Along with the diet, Ratna also highlights one hour of daily movement, anything from walking to yoga, and cutting out junk food completely for the week.

While the plan sounds clean and structured, losing 5 kilos in a week can vary from person to person. Still, as a short reset, this routine focuses on mindful eating and consistency – something many people can actually try.



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