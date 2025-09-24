Burning Agarbattis Every Day Could Be Like Smoking Cigarettes, Warns Doctor

For many Indian households, lighting an agarbatti or incense sticks is part of a daily ritual-whether for prayer, meditation, or simply creating a calming ambience.

The fragrance may feel spiritual, but doctors warn that the smoke is far from harmless.

What

Dr Sonia Goel, pulmonologist from Dehradun recently took to Instagram, to caution everyone that incense sticks release pollutants that can damage your lungs over time, and the effect can be as harmful as 'passive smoking'. She further added that incense sticks can be like 'slow poison for lungs'.

A snapshot of Dr Sonia's post on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

Here's how it is harmful, according to her:

Indoor Air Pollution Inside Your Home

Agarbattis release fine particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon monoxide, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Together, these pollutants contaminate the indoor air and make it unsafe to breathe in enclosed spaces.

'As Harmful As One Cigarette'

"Studies show that burning one incense stick produces as much particulate matter as one cigarette," says Dr Goel. That makes daily exposure similar to passive smoking, even if you do not smoke yourself.

Vulnerable Groups At Higher Risk

Children, elderly family members, and those with asthma or weak lungs are especially sensitive. Even occasional exposure can trigger allergies, chronic cough, or breathing difficulties.

Long-Term Health Problems

Continuous exposure over years could increase the risk of bronchitis, asthma, COPD, and even lung cancer, particularly when incense is used in poorly ventilated rooms.

But...

Dr Goel clarifies that occasional use with proper ventilation-like keeping windows open or switching on a fan-can lower the damage. The key is ensuring clean airflow.

Safer Alternatives

If rituals feel incomplete without incense, Dr Goel suggests switching to essential oil diffusers, electric diyas, or simply letting natural sunlight fill the room. These carry spiritual meaning without harming the lungs.

Her advice is simple: if you still prefer incense, make sure the room has cross-ventilation. And if a cough or wheezing lingers, it should not be ignored.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.