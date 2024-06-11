Ananya Panday And Blake Lively Both Fabulously Wore The Same Chanel Floral Ensemble

Ananya Panday And Blake Lively Both Wore The Same Chanel Floral Ensemble

Bollywood's Gen Z fashionista Ananya Panday and Gossip Girl star Blake Lively were recently seen wearing a similar floral Chanel ensemble from the label's Coco Beach collection. Ananya wore a Chanel monogram and floral printed flared trousers set along with a classic Chanel flap bag. Blake went for a double-breasted suit in the same print teamed with eye-grabbing rings and a glittery black manicure. Let us take a deep dive into both the celebrity outfits and figure out their personal style details of each of their spring-summer appropriate ensemble.

Also Read: Blake Lively's Giraffe Print Co-Ord Set Shows How Serious New York Fashion Week Style Can Be Fun Too

Going with the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress first, we say Ananya slayed as she dropped pictures of herself wearing a black Chanel narrow strap top with CC logo embellishment from the iconic brand, and a matching pair of flared pants along with their signature flap bag. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia rounded off Ananya's look with a pair of black thong logo sandals along with oversized retro-inspired striped sunglasses in the accessories department. The actress' hair and makeup, courtesy of hairstylist Aanchal A Morwani and makeup artist Riddhima Sharma, was kept simple with freshly washed and blow-dried open locks, feathery brows, blushed cheeks and a tinted lip. Shot by ace photographer Sasha Jairam, Ananya looked like she walked straight out of a 1980s disco movie.

Blake Lively delivered a winning look in straight trousers and a double-breasted coat with statement CC logo buttons from Chanel's Coco Beach line. The Green Lantern star who was gracing a red carpet event, teamed the outfit with an iridescent pair of studded earrings, heart shaped rings in hues of pinks and blues along with her wedding solitaire adorning her fingers. Her hair game was strong as she showed off her wavy blonde tresses. As for her makeup, she picked a bronzed face look, defined brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow, a tinge of blush of the cheeks and glossy tinted pink lip colour. But what became the talk of the town was her Chanel black manicure with shimmer accents. The actress was seen showing off her nails to the media who requested for it and was caught on camera saying, "Look at these, they match my outfit. Wow! Aren't they incredible...it was worth it."

Also Read: Ananya Panday Is Sweating Her Way To A Summer Body With A Cadillac Pilates Session