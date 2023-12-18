If You Asked Santa For A Very Chic Barbie For Christmas, Blake Lively In A Hot Pink Fur Dress Is The Answer To Your Fashion Prayers

Blake Lively Makes A Stylish Case Of Barbiecore In A Fuchsia Fur Dress

Blake Lively recently attended the reunion of the cast of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants to celebrate America Ferrera's performance in the Barbie movie at a SAG-AFTRA screening in New York City. The diva surely wasn't going to leave any stone unturned as far as her top-notch closet choices were concerned. The actress donned a gorgeous pink dress with fur detailing at the flare. She wore a full-sleeved fuchsia pink trench coat with the look which was from the designer label Maison Valentino. She matched it with a pair of pointed heels from Malone Souliers. Blake also wore a pair of hot pink gloves to match her dress. Leaving her tresses loose in natural waves, she opted for a minimally glam glow with kohl-laden eyes, a pink cheek tint, and nude lip colour.

Also Read: From Blake Lively To Priyanka Chopra, These Celebrities Were Just As Chic As The NYFW Supermodels

Blake Lively's impeccable fashion choices have won our hearts in the past as well. The actress donned a gorgeous mauve-toned mini dress and looked uber chic. The sleeveless outfit came with a bodycon silhouette and featured a plunging neckline. She wore a pair of Christian Louboutin pointed pink heels and carried a pink clutch.

Also Read: In Heart Sunglasses And An Orange Swimsuit, Blake Lively Is Making The Mercury Rise

Yet another time Blake Lively caught our attention was when she adorned a brown wrap dress. The full-sleeved midi dress came with button-down detailing and a thick waist belt in the same brown colour palette. The outfit featured a daring slit at the front. The beauty wore a pair of strap heels and a statement-making necklace with the look. Open tresses, smokey eyes and nude makeup completed Blake's style.

Blake Lively's style is chic with a sassy twist.

Also Read: Blake Lively In A Glimmering Gold Disco Dress Is All Set To Welcome Baby No. 4