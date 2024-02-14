Blake Lively's Giraffe Print Co-Ord Set Shows How Serious New York Fashion Week Style Can Be Fun Too

Blake's Giraffe Print Co-Ords Show How Serious NYFW Style Can Be Fun Too

Michael Kors' Fall 2024 runway show in Chelsea was nothing less than a starry affair. Celebrities once again made front row their fashion spot as the the who's who of Hollywood marked their presence. However, our attention was especially caught by Blake Lively, who rocked a stunning giraffe print on the red carpet. Wherever she goes, her magical chram follows. The Hollywood star looked spellbinding as she slipped into a chocolate brown co-ord set by the fashion house. The four-piece set highlighted a striking giraffe print that took winter fashion up by many notches. She accentuated her layering game with a knee-length blazer that featured an overall giraffe print. It matched Blake's high-waist mini skirt, which she styled with a solid brown round-neck t-shirt tucked within. Blake Lively gave her look a final touch by teaming the outfit with knee-length pointy block heel boots and sheer stockings. Her accessory game was a solid ten with a matching shoulder bag. No wonder she made us do a double take with her voluminous tresses and minimal glam that was too good to be missed.

This wasn't the first time that Blake Lively slipped into a ravishing number coming from the shelves of Michael Kors. Last year, during New York Fashion Week, the actress turned up looking like a golden goddess. It seemed that New York Fashion Week received all its dazzle from Blake Lively's beige jumpsuit that was doused i sequins. The sleeveless number featured a plunging neckline that was held together by its straps. The sleek belt on her waist created a clean silhouette for her look.

Looking for a pop of colour? Blake Lively's fashion game will give you all the inspiration. One thing that we love about the actress is the fact that she doesn't limit her fashion picks to any one style trend. Earlier, the actress wore a gorgeous pink dress with fur detailing at the hem. She styled the sleeveless dress with a full-sleeved fuchsia pink trench coat by Maison Valentino. She matched it with a pair of pointed pumps from the shelves of Malone Souliers.

Blake Lively's fashion trajectory is only getting better and we are taking notes