Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Keep It Stylish In A Silver Tamara Ralph Sequin Gown And Black Suit

It was a glamorous night for Hollywood stars as they marked their appearance at the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. The night was star-studded with an array of celebrities bringing their A-plus fashion game. The couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrived for the night in style. Ryan and Blake were spotted posing on the red carpet in their finest outfits.

For the event, Blake opted for her signature red carpet look for the night. She wore a glitzy, floral-covered dress. Her bodycon gown came with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. Her look consisted of a silver Tamara Ralph sequin-covered gown featuring floral embellishments throughout. The bodice came with corset detailings topped with floral finishing. The star accessorised her monochromatic look with diamonds and strappy metallic heels. Letting her outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with a pair of statement diamond earrings and rings. For her makeup, Blake went with a glowy base, lots of blush and highlighter, contoured cheeks, wispy lashes, shimmery brown lids, neatly filled brows, and pink, glossy lips. With her hair cascading down her shoulder, the star looked fine as ever. On the other hand, her husband and actor Ryan Reynolds perfectly complemented her in a classic black tuxedo, with a white dress shirt, black pants, and a bowtie.

As always, the couple kept their fashionable game on point with their stylish pieces.

