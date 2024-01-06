Beyonce's Candy Swirl Dress Signals The Start To A Fashionably Sweet Year

Beyonce is not going to shy away from sparkle for sure in 2024

Beyonce not only rules the music industry, she also rules our hearts with her impeccable fashion choices. How can one look this gorgeous in every outfit? Only Beyonce has the answer. At LeBron James' Studio 84-themed birthday bash, the singer tapped into her chic Barbie energy. She picked out a peachy-pink high-neck, mini dress from the shelves of the Italian luxury fashion house Missoni. The full-sleeved ruched ensemble featured asymmetrical patterns in white running down the entire length. Subtle sequins adorning the outfit accompanying thin tassel detailing added oomph and panache. The dress fit her like a glove, aiding Beyonce to flaunt her envious curves. The diva accessorised her edgy avatar with rhinestone-embellished sunglasses, stone-encrusted studs, and a sapphire ring. Beyonce's bronzed makeover with blush-dusted skin elevated her allure, while the peach lips aptly complemented her attire. Platinum blonde tresses left open in all its glory rounded off her stunning look.

Also Read: Beyonce Doubles Up The Fashion Quo In A Bedazzled Denim Bralette And Coat

During one of her Renaissance World Tour concerts, Beyonce turned muse to Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. Her pick of the day was a form-fitting shimmery silver gown adorned with over 40,000 hand-sewn sequins and glass beads, along with 20,000 crystal embellishments. The one-shoulder gown also came with a hood attached, making the feature the X-factor. The diagonal cut-outs along the torso served an extra dose of pizzazz. Beyonce shined as bright as a star in the ensemble, enhancing her beauty with glistening diamond earrings and a bangle. A nude latte makeup gave the final touches of elegance.

Also Read: Throwback To When Beyonce Wore A Gaurav Gupta Saree Which Took Over 200 Hours To Create

Sporting neon colours can be a risky affair. But not when Queen Bey wears them. Earlier, the pop star got all dolled up in a sweetheart-neckline neon-green mini dress. The padded shoulders of figure-hugging attire and pleated crisscross details along the torso contributed to the edginess. Beyonce accessorised her look with too-big golden hoops, a delicate pendant, and a pair of transparent grey-hued sunglasses. A neon-tinted handbag went well with the chic aesthetics. Glossy pink lips and wavy open hair cascading down her shoulder rounded off her glamorous fashion rendition.

Trust Beyonce to always make some noise with her style diaries.

Also Read: Beyonce's Bejewelled Silver Dress Is The After Party Dress Of Our Dreams