Beyonce In A Dazzling Bodysuit And Fur Chaps Has Chic Written All Over It

American singer and song writer, Beyonce Carter Knowles is back in the spotlight, and this time it is not just for her music. As the Cowboy Carter Tour rolls on, Beyonce continues to serve fierce fashion moments that prove she is always ahead of the curve. Recently, the pop icon wore a fitted, white-coloured bodysuit with intricate rhinestone stud details. The top came with a high neckline and star-shaped motifs on the bust area, reminiscent of American flag. The design also incorporated a pattern similar to stripes that enhanced the patriotic theme of the outfit.

However, the most distinctive feature of Beyonce's ensemble was the fluffy, feathered chaps that came in a matching light colour. These extend from her upper thighs down to the floor, creating a dramatic and extravagant silhouette. Additionally, metallic broad belt garters adorned her thighs, holding the fur pants perfectly in their place.

Beyonce further added drama to the look with an ornate belt with large, decorative buckles, a pair of gloves and a white cowboy hat. The pump heels and drop diamond earrings made up for her accessories, while her luscious golden locks cascading down her shoulders sealed the deal for the day.

For makeup, the American popstar went for her signature bronzed nude glam achieved with a dewy foundation and a few drops of highlighter to complement her pretty face. A nude lip colour and defined brows added elegance to her face.

Meanwhile, she chose mascara-laden eyes with a wash of glittery smooth eyeshadow featuring a smudged out effect near the outer corners. A thin, buttery brown liner on the waterline of her eyes elevated her facial features a notch higher.

Beyonce never fails to amaze with her iconic fashion moments and this look popstar in white and shimmer themed look was no exception.

