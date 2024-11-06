Beyonce Paid Homage To Pamela Anderson By Donning The Iconic Red Baywatch Swimsuit

The award for best Halloween costume may come a little late this year but it surely goes to pop queen Beyonce. The singer channelled Pamela Anderson's iconic looks and posed like the '90s pop culture icon. It is safe to say that Beyonce had a blast this Halloween. Or we should say “BEYLLOWEEN”. We're skipping right to the end here because this final look of hers was the most iconic one. Beyonce arrived for “Beywatch” duty in then legend's signature style. She wore an electric red monokini and allowed her outfit to do all the talking when she opted for minimal make up. Her blonde hair was styled in soft curls. The swimsuit had a plunging neckline and deep incut leg cutouts, similar to the style seen in the 90s TV show, which is where Pamela Anderson shot to fame from. Truly an iconic style moment, this one.

Beyonce also picked the iconic look of Pamela Anderson from the 1996 movie Barb Wire. An off-shoulder corset, leather boots and lace gloves were her picks. For accessories, Beyonce opted for a chunky bracelet and boots. As for makeup, she went for defined brows, lavender-hued eyeshadow, highlighted T-zone and nude lipstick. Well, not just us but Pamela too has given her stamp of approval. Sharing the picture, Pamela wrote, "Don't call me bey...," referring to one of her lines in the movie, followed by a heart emoji.



Beyonce also picked a black velvet bodycon dress for another look. The daring neckline was the x-factor here. The singer teamed the look with net gloves. A sleek bracelet sealed her outing. In the pictures, she has rocked the voluminous platinum blond hair with a giant fur pink hat. She wore a white-hued corset top with a plunging neckline and sequin leggings. The shimmer detailing on the waistline and ankle added drama to the look. She opted for a blue choker and a pair of black heels amped up her look.



