Beyonce Doubles Up The Fashion Quo In A Bedazzled Denim Bralette And Coat

In the realm of fashion, Beyonce holds the position of a true sensation. Her recent Renaissance Tour was nothing less than a feast for fashionistas across the globe. Beyonce's bejewelled ensembles aren't just limited to tours. Queen Bey shared a series of pictures of herself acing the denim-on-denim look. The pop singer picked a three-piece set by Brazilian clothing label PatBO. She wore a beaded bralette with matching jeans and an elaborate parka. The hand-beaded bralette featured blue-hued crystals and glass tubes and an exposed zipper. The keyhole cutout detailing on the centre added an extra edge. It was all pulled together with strappy sleeves and a belt on the midriff region. She wore this bralette along with straight-legged jeans, which highlighted hand-beaded crystals and glass tubes placed in a floral pattern. The high waist number also came with a bit of embellishment around its pockets. The denim parka has to be one show-stopper piece by the brand. This quilted denim coat featured intricate hand embroidery and beading with a mix of blue-hued crystals and glass tube beads. The knee-length coat came with a front zipper closing. Beyonce styled it all with silver pointy heels and white shades that went well with her blond curled loosened tresses.

Every time Beyonce comes up with a denim-on-denim look, she truly hits the ball out of the park. For one of her photo shoots, Beyonce slipped into a strappy denim bodysuit with a plunging neckline. The outfit was elevated with white stripes on the side and some threadwork running across the dress. She styled it with a matching crop denim jacket with similar stripes. Beyonce carried it in a shoulder-down style. She paired her outfit with a tan hued leather belt and matching denim hat.

Beyonce takes her bejewelled look very seriously. During the London premiere of her Renaissance World Tour concert film, the international icon made her presence felt from miles away. Shining bright like a star, Beyonce picked a dramatic bejewelled mini dress. With a fitted silhouette, the dress featured fringe detailing and a bodysuit style.

We can't wait to get a glimpse of Beyonce's next OOTD.