Throwback To When Beyonce Wore A Gaurav Gupta Saree Which Took Over 200 Hours To Create

TBT To When Beyonce Wore A Gaurav Gupta Saree Encrusted With Crystals

Beyonce has a fanbase for her singing but her fashion sense too deserves a following of its own. The diva is busy with her Renaissance Tour and is giving stellar performances but that has not stopped her from raising the glam bar higher. The singer was seen adorning a Gaurav Gupta creation while on her tour in August 2023. As shared by BBC News, the designer of the garment Gaurav Gupta said that the saree took more than 200 hours to create, and he and his team spent more than 700 hours hand-stitching 50,000 individual crystals, sequins, and beads. The glamorous pre-draped saree in bright lime featured structured patterns at the bodice with a dramatic hood and a floor-sweeping flare at the back. Beyonce's glammed-up makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes and nude matte lip colour. She accessorised the look with a pair of dangling earrings.

Also Read: Alanna Panday Gives Us Her Dose Of Dazzle In Silver Gaurav Gupta Co-Ords

Beyonce adorned yet another gown from Gaurav Gaupta's label during her tour. The one-shouldered shimmery gown featured over 20,000 crystals, 40,000 sequins, and delicate beads throughout, which made it shimmer like the stars. Adding to the dramatic effect of the gorgeous gown, was a shimmery hood attached and cutout details at the neckline and the midriff. Beyonce accessorised the look with a pair of dangling earrings and matte makeup with a nude lip tint.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Turned Jio Plaza Into Her Own Runway In A Brown Corset Gaurav Gupta Gown

Beyonce's look in a custom Gaurav Gupta Infinity crystal bodysuit was mesmerising. The structured bodysuit had cutout details at the side and dramatic knee-length boots that matched the outfit. She opted for shimmery makeup with glitter on the eyelids, well-structured contours, and a sparkly lip gloss. For accessories, she wore a pair of danglers, an elaborate hat, and a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Beyonce's Gaurav Gupta ensembles have made us fall in love with the singer's wardrobe choices.

Also Read: Banita Sandhu's Glittery Green Gaurav Gupta Ensemble Can Make A Fashion Statement In A Single Glance