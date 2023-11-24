Alanna Panday Gives Us Her Dose Of Dazzle In Silver Gaurav Gupta Co-Ords

Gaurav Gupta's signature structured design has been taking over the globe. From Beyonce to Cardi B, A-list celebrities have served goals in incredible Gaurav Gupta style. The designer has truly engulfed the fashion space and we aren't complaining. The latest celebrity to get on the chic bandwagon is Alanna Panday in Gaurav Gupta couture. With dynamic hues, structured patterns and breathtaking swirl design, the designer's style has always managed to weave sheer elegance. Alanna picked a simple yet appealing shimmery silver co-ord set that was indeed made for evening soirees. For GQ Men of the Year, she opted for a sculpted co-ord set that radiated utmost style. The strapless bustier-like top was paired fabulously with the high-slit structured slit. Alanna kept the monochrome game strong with diamond jewels and a silver-toned bag.

Over the years, Gaurav Gupta has managed to spread the style charm with his structured silhouettes. Previously, Sobhita Dhulipala in a Gaurav Gupta silver slithering gown made us do a double take. Give Sobhita any silhouette and she will make a statement out of it. The bodice structure of the gown added a stylish element and the beautiful cape added an extra edge to her style. Her choice of a sleek diamond necklace went well with her neat bun and snatched glam.

Gaurav Gupta's designs are worth adding to your style files.