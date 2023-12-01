Beyonce's Bejewelled Silver Dress Is The After Party Dress Of Our Dreams

Leave it to Beyonce to take fashion to a whole new level. When the queen graces the red carpet, she definitely knows how to serve a moment. A star-studded reception at the premiere of her Renaissance World Tour concert film is just what we expected and well and her London premiere did not disappoint either. With stars like Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and more, it indeed was a sparkling party. After making the Renaissance tour look like her own personal runway, she made heads turn, yet again, at the after-party of the London premiere. The international icon made her presence felt with what seemed like a thousand stars shining through from her stunning bejewelled dress. The fitted silhouette came with fringe detailing and a bodysuit style. The shiny bits and pearls made a case for dramatic glam. She radiated a party glam vibe with her look. Her crystal-embedded strapless number had the most exquisite details on the bodice and well, one could only take notes. The black gloves got all the brownie points for adding that extra element to her style.

Ordinary style does not exist in Queen Bey's fashion diary and her red carpet look for the premiere was equally dazzling. She twinned with her daughter Blue Ivy as they both served mother-daughter style goals in chic black ensembles. Beyonce's Renaissance tour made an indelible mark on fashion and her incredibly high slits and bodysuits are just icing on the cake. Well, of course, she styled a bodysuit with a high-slit layer. On the other hand, her daughter looked stunning in a simple monochrome dress.

Beyonce's party style in silver is another memorable moment in the world of fashion.