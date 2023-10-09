Beyonce Came, Saw And Conquered The Stage In A Monogram Bodysuit And Mask Hat

Beyonce goes monochrome in print-on-print and a mask hat for her tour.

If there's anything the Renaissance tour has brought back to life, then it is to watch Queen Bey perform live and witness what she does best. But what's better than Beyonce performing live? The singer performing live in her best fashion-forward moments. Beyonce continues her tour de force all across the US but we simply can't get enough of her on-stage looks. Setting trends is what she does best and with each flashy bodysuit comes the possibility of Beyonce breaking her own fashion record. In a top-to-toe monogram look with cutouts, an oversized cape, thigh-high boots and a masked hat, who could deny she isn't the reigning star of our times? Unique to us maybe but far from the unusual in her world.

When Beyonce arrives, she serves to deliver. It's a bonus if she delivers wearing a bodysuit with a matching hat for sure. Unhinged and fringed in silver, that's the motto when the Queen sets foot on stage wearing a structured fringed bodysuit and thigh-high boots.

You won't break her soul and you won't break her fashion streak because you simply cannot. Monday blues would look great if it included Beyonce startling us in a blue bodysuit, a trench and a hat at the start of the week.

Beyonce takes us to the future every now and then often with her on-stage outfits. She picked a mesh cutout bodysuit and an intergalactic hat to make her fans groove to her beat.

What's not to love about Beyonce on stage? Nothing at all.

