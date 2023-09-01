Beyonce's Dazzling Glamour In A Shimmering Bodysuit Is Fit For A Mayor Of Santa Clara

Beyonce is trending on the charts, all thanks to her Renaissance Tour. Today, there was another reason for her to top the charts. She was bestowed the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California, during her Renaissance Tour at Levi's Stadium. Just another addition to her expansive superstar achievement portfolio. While this felt super cool, the highlight of her show was the glitzy bodysuit. Beyonce's on-stage looks are indeed fire and another one from her bag was a stunning black bodysuit with silver embellished details all over it. The singer shared a post on Instagram where she looked dazzling as ever. The hat and gloves brought a dramatic element to the attire and her black heels were literally fire. Fit for a mayor, we'd say.

When Queen B is on tour, she knows how to make the stage her own personal runway. One after another, Beyonce has served incredible style, all a mix of fabulous high-octane glamour. For one of them, she opted for a custom-made look from designer Gaurav Gupta which was absolutely the talk of the town. The silver crystal bodysuit was a winning fashion moment.

Beyonce's lineup of brilliant sartorial picks was high on dazzling bodysuits and we couldn't help but drool over her high-end statement styles. For another attire, she opted for a pristine white bodysuit that came with a classy blazer detailing followed by a plunging neckline. No look of hers is complete without a dash of drama and the white feature scarf was indeed the perfect addition to the list. She completed the look with black shimmery knee-high boots.

Beyonce's Renaissance' world tour wardrobe is exceptional