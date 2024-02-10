Rakul Preet Singh As A Cover Star Is Rocking And Rolling In A Fur Coat, The Most Popular Trend Of The Season

Rakul Preet Singh is the cover girl for Cosmopolitan India's latest edition

Rakul Preet Singh's fashion wardrobe is a fusion of spice and all things nice. Impressing the style critics come effortlessly to the actress. In her latest entry, Rakul graced the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine in a string of different looks. For the first photo shoot, she picked out an oversized faux-fur robe coat in shades of brown, black, and white that resembles the trend everyone can't stop talking about - the "mob wife" aesthetic. The ensemble featured a notched lapel, long flowy sleeves, two side-slit pockets, and a straight hem. Since her voluminous coat took up a majority of the space, the actress resorted to showing off just her silver jewellery. She put on a pair of dazzling stone-encrusted dangly earrings and a glittery multi-tiered necklace. On a bronzed base, she dusted her cheeks with ample contour, went for glossy brown lips, and added drama to her eyes with a stroke of winged eyeliner accompanying shimmery eyeshadow. Her hair was styled in bangs.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Take The Casual Chic Route For Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening

Turning another page from her photoshoot diaries, we came across Rakul Preet Singh adopting a corpcore look with the right glam elements. Her OOTD involved a black pin-striped shirt with lapel collars and straight-fit high-waist trousers from the fashion label Vero Moda. The unbuttoned shirt added a risky touch to her boss-babe quotient. In terms of accessories, the actress chose a shimmery-silver, circular-patterned choker and matching earrings. Amping up her boardroom ensemble was the peep-toe black heels that Rakul wore with sheer white socks. A contoured makeover that enhanced her cheeks with those signature hair bangs sealed her uber-cool style.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Intense Midweek Workout Session Includes A 100 Kg Leg Press

Embroidered pieces never go out of style. Proving the statement true yet again is Rakul Preet Singh in a dramatic black and white co-ord suit. Turning muse to Vero Moda again, the diva pulled out a mesh top and column skirt adorned with exquisite white embroidery in swirly-floral accents. A black sweetheart-neckline bralette peeked through her see-through upper garment fabric. Thanks to Rakul, we now know how to weave both femininity with chicness. Golden hoops were are only accessory for the photo shoot while knee-high black boots contributed to the extra dose of pizzazz. Her hair was left open in all its glory.

Which Rakul Preet outfit is your favourite?

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Channels Old Hollywood Glamour In A Black Slit Gown And Sheer Gloves