Kriti Sanon Gets Her Makeup On Point With Deep Pink Eyes And Glossy Lips

Kriti Sanon is not just a fashion icon - she is a beauty queen! The actress, who is also the Chief Customer Officer of the skincare brand Hyphen, sets major beauty goals every time she steps out. Whether its for a dramatic red carpet look or a fresh minimal-glam vibe, Kriti never fails to leave us stunned.

On Saturday, the star attended the Zee Cine Awards - and it turned into a double celebration when she took home the Best Actress award for her work in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and her glam was just as shiny as the trophy.

Kriti Sanon's makeup, done by artist Adrian Jacobs, was pure perfection. The highlight. Those smokey deep pink eyes. All on point!

The rich hue was smudged beautifully along both her upper and lower lash lines, creating that perfect dramatic effect. Kohl on the lash lines made the colour pop even more, while generous coats of mascara tied it all together. And her brows? Perfectly arched – a total show-stealer!

For the base, the actress went with a matte foundation and concealer for a smooth finish. A soft blush gave her cheeks a subtle flush, while the highlighter added just the right amount of glow. Contouring was minimal but effective, enhancing her already sharp features. Kriti's glossy lips added a soft, feminine touch and those honey-coloured eye-lenses were a power move we couldn't ignore.

The beauty icon's hair, styled by Aasif Ahmed, was kept sleek and polished. Her tresses were pulled back into a neat bun, with no loose strands - letting her bold glam take centre stage.

Her makeup look perfectly complemented the deep wine-red gown, designed by Gaurav Gupta. The off-shoulder gown featured sculpted panels at the waist and the structured silhouette hugged her figure like a dream.

As for accessories, Kriti Sanon kept it classy with diamond rings, studs and edgy earcuffs.

Kriti Sanon did not just win an award – she owned the night with a beauty look that was simply unforgettable.