Nita Ambani In A Pinstriped Pantsuit Is Exuding Serious Boss Lady Vibes At The IPL Auction In Dubai

Nita Ambani In A Striped Pantsuit Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Dubai

Nita Ambani's sartorial choices; from elaborate festive wear to red carpet fashion, has won hearts over the years. She adds elegance to every attire she chooses. It's the same with her formal looks as well. Nita Ambani exuded boss-lady energy in a pinstriped ivory pantsuit when she attended the IPL Auction in Dubai with her son Akash Ambani. The full-sleeved blazer featured her team Mumbai Indian's logo, which she wore with flared trousers. She also wore a plain white T-shirt beneath the blazer. She picked a pair of strap heels to complete the look and carried a black sling bag with it. Leaving her tresses loose in natural waves, she wore minimal glam makeup and perfected the business look.

Also Read: Nita Ambani Embraces Traditional Sophistication In A Gorgeous Blue And Gold Silk Saree

For the launch of Mamma Mia at NMACC in Mumbai, Nita Ambani picked a semi-formal look by opting for a pinstriped co-ord set. The two-piece co-ord set in black included a full-sleeved oversized shirt with shimmery stripes, which she teamed with a pair of trousers in the same colour palette and pattern. The button-down collared shirt with the relaxed-fit bottoms was the perfect balance of chic and formal. Nita Ambani accessorised the look with a pair of oversized black-framed glasses, a pair of stud earrings, a delicate bracelet, and black heels. She left her hair loose in natural waves and wore minimal rosy makeup to go with the look.

Also Read: Nita Ambani And Little Aadiya Share Their Love For Chic Cutwork Lace Dresses

For the launch of The Sound Of Music at NMACC, Nita Ambani picked a gorgeous floral maxi dress from Gucci. The balloon-sleeved collared dress had ruffle details at the hemline and came in a vibrant shade of blue with floral prints in pink, yellow, and green over it. It even featured a black bow at the neckline. Kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, pink cheek tint, and pink lip colour completed Nita Ambani's radiant glow.

Nita Ambani is the epitome of elegance and style, may it be the formal attires or the casually chic looks.

Also Read: Nita Ambani Weaves A Picture Of Pure Elegance In An Ivory And Gold Saree That Took A Month To Make