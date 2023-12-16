Nita Ambani Embraces Traditional Sophistication In A Gorgeous Blue And Gold Silk Saree

Nita Ambani Embraces Traditional Sophistication In A Stunning Silk Saree

In the recent past across the Indian fashion sphere, we've seen sarees undergo multiple interpretations. From the drape over the shoulder getting more decorative to the blouses getting more contemporary, transformations have been a constant when it comes to the garment. However, that hasn't made the traditional silhouette, which it is best known for, any less ideal. In fact, when spotted in its conventional form of Indian ethnic wear without bells and whistles, it can capture any fashionista's attention just as fabulously. Nita Ambani has quite the collection of sarees and her latest one looked lovely as ever.

The businesswoman, along with her daughter Isha Ambani, graced the Annual Day function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School while wearing traditional ethnic wear. Nita picked a glorious blue silk saree for the esteemed function. Over its brilliant base of blue was gold woven embroidery in a drop pattern covering the garment. Matching the woven details was a broad gold border that edged the garment. On its reverse was a lime green border which lent a pop of colour to the ensemble.

Nita kept her jewellery cool toned in shades of white and silver. She wore pearl drop jhumka earrings and a long necklace layering her outfit. Paired with it was a bracelet and rings in a matching pattern. She completed it with gold platform heels beneath her saree. Nita's dark locks were pinned in an updo hairstyle at the back. Her makeup was subtle with kohl-rimmed eyes, neutral lips and a tinge of colour on the cheeks.

It's one more stunning look to add to Nita Ambani's already very stylish saree style files.

