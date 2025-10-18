Anita Hassanandani Kickstarts The Diwali Weekend With A Full-Body Workout

Actor Anita Hassanandani Reddy's commitment to fitness is “awe-inspiring”. While many of us are dreaming about the sweets and delicious dishes to devour during Diwali festivities, the actress is sweating it out at the gym to burn some calories. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her workout routine on Instagram.

Dressed in a grey jacket and black skorts, Anita was seen performing some intense exercises. She started her fitness session by doing kettlebell swings. Then, she moved on to do a variation of hip flexor stretches on the floor. The next exercise in Anita's routine included deadlifts, followed by a set of goblet squats. She wrapped up her day by performing some burpees with weights.

The caption read, "While people usually including me would take a #DiwaliBreak from the gym I'm super happy to start over this season post my show!"

Benefits Of Doing Anita Hassanandani's Workout

1. Kettlebell swings: The kettlebell swing is a dynamic, full-body exercise that uses a powerful hip-hinge movement to build explosive strength and cardiovascular endurance. It engages multiple major muscle groups at once and also helps pull the body upright and combat the effects of sitting.

2. Hip flexor stretches: Tight hip flexors are common, especially for people who spend a lot of time sitting. Stretching these muscles can help relieve discomfort in your hips and lower back and improve posture.

3. Deadlifts: The deadlift is a foundational strength-training exercise that involves lifting a loaded barbell or other weight from the floor to a standing position. It is highly effective for building total-body strength, muscle mass, and explosive power. The deadlift works multiple major muscle groups simultaneously, with a primary focus on the posterior chain.

4. Goblet squats: The goblet squat is a strength-building exercise that involves holding a weight while performing a squat. It is often used to teach proper squat form, as the front-loaded weight acts as a counterbalance, helping you maintain an upright torso. The exercise is highly effective for targeting the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles.

5. Burpees with a weight: A burpee is a challenging full-body exercise that combines a squat, a plank, and a jump into a single, fluid movement. Adding a weight to a burpee increases the resistance, making the exercise more challenging. It shifts the focus toward building strength and power as well as cardiovascular endurance.