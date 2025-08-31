Ananya Panday Spends Her Weekend Reading <i> The Hunger Games</i> Prequels

Ananya Panday has always been known for keeping it real with her fans. The actress, who often juggles between film shoots, fitness sessions, and brand endorsements, also finds time to indulge in little things that make her happy – books being one of them.

On Saturday, Ananya Panday used her downtime to pick up some reading. She shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of the Hunger Games prequel books – The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Sunrise on the Reaping.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Enjoyed The Hunger Games trilogy so much as a teenager! Getting into the prequels now.”

Ananya Panday picks Hunger Games prequel as her latest read. Photo: Instagram/ananypanday

For those who might need a quick refresh, the Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins first captured global attention in the late 2000s. The trilogy consists of The Hunger Games (2008), Catching Fire (2009) and Mockingjay (2010). The books tell the story of Katniss Everdeen, who becomes an unlikely symbol of resistance against a powerful dystopian regime. The series was later adapted into blockbuster films starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The prequels dive deeper into the world Collins built. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2020) goes back in time to explore the early years of Coriolanus Snow, long before he becomes the tyrannical President of Panem. Sunrise on the Reaping (2025) takes readers back to the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

If you are fan of The Hunger Games book series, you should get your hands on these books just like Ananya Panday.