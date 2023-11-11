An 'Excited' Janhvi Kapoor Adds Festive Spark In A Deep Purple Saree For Diwali 2023

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles like a true festive firecracker in a purple saree

There is no such thing as too many sarees in a woman's closet. Janhvi Kapoor for one, surely has more than enough to convince otherwise of her favourite festive fashion. For Bollywood's big Diwali parties, a saree seemed like the obvious choice for this fashionista. She picked a deep purple saree, the 'It' colour of the season, to ring in the festivities. The flowy saree complete with a mirrorwork border and a matching monochrome blouse is one of the many popular sarees from designer Arpita Mehta's latest collection. It's an obvious Bollywood favourite for all the right reasons. Can you tell? Janhvi Kapoor in fact was very excited for this look, as one should be, but her saree was not fully responsible for it. Her well-defined eyes, clear complexion, filled-in eyebrows and nude lip is the work of no makeup artist but Janhvi Kapoor herself. Thanks to this young fashionista, we wouldn't have known had she not revealed this aspect of her look. Shiny drop earrings, soft waves for hairstyle and a runway walk down her own corridor later, the festive season sure has a great start.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor may be modern fashionistas never forget their roots. One can often find the duo in traditional langa voni lehengas on significant occasions. The occasion of Dhanteras seemed like one such instance where this sister pair doubled festive elegance in their own humble ways.

If there's bling, you can expect Janhvi Kapoor to be just around the corner. A golden Manish Malhotra lehenga, but obviously, for his annual Diwali bash glistened from miles away in true Janhvi style.

Janhvi Kapoor's festive style is one for the books with endless chapters.

