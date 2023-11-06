For Manish Malhotra's Party, Janhvi Kapoor's Glimmering Lehenga Look Didn't Need A Gold Medal Because She Looked Like One

Janhvi's Lehenga Look Didn't Need A Gold Medal Since She Looked Like One

Going by how much Janhvi Kapoor adores sparkle, we're inclined to believe that Diwali must be her favourite time of the year. Like glimmering fireworks and glowing diyas, sparkle is a mandatory even in Diwali dressing. For someone like Janhvi Kapoor whose shines in sequins all year through, that's the perfect excuse to dial it up further. Manish Malhotra threw a starry Diwali party in Mumbai last and the Bollywood actress being one of his muses, was obviously in attendance. Setting the tone for the rest of the Diwali festivities in the weeks ahead, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a gold sequin lehenga.

Janhvi Kapoor attends the celebrity event

The sculpted design blouse featured cap sleeves and a dipped neckline while being covered with gold sequin panels. The skirt, worn high on Janhvi's waist, featured panels over its length which were embellished with yellow gold tassels, champagne toned beading and reflective sequins that matched the blouse of the ensemble; together encompassing every shade of gold possible. Janhvi paired the outfit with a skinny tulle dupatta in similar shades, which she draped on her arms. As more is more for this Kapoor, Janhvi accessorized with a gold box clutch and dangling earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor attends the celebrity event

With all eyes on her sparkling ensemble, her makeup was muted in its tones but still high on the glamour quotient. Janhvi's sparkling eyes were smoked outward at the ends with full lashes completing them. With heavily contoured cheeks, she added in a berry lip. Completing Janhvi's ethnic glam was her hair styled in loose curls.

Janhvi Kapoor never needs an excuse to bring out the sparkle but Manish Malhotra's Diwali party was a good enough reason for her.

