Janhvi Kapoor Reimagines Red Carpet Glam In A Tarun Tahiliani Corset Gown At The Jio MAMI Film Festival

Janhvi Reimagines Red Carpet Glam In A Tarun Tahiliani Corset Gown

Janhvi Kapoor's fantastic sartorial sense is perfectly reflected in her looks, which often are the right blend of modern glam and vintage appeal. Of late, the actress has been dishing out incredible style statements and another one to add to her style files is from designer Tarun Tahiliani. After stealing the show at the launch of Jio World Plaza, the actress made us do a double take once again as she made an appearance at the Jio MAMI festival. Varied styles and timeless hues are a match made in heaven and Janhvi aced the solid combination in her utmost glory. She looked beautiful in a Tarun Tahiliani number that came with the right glam elements. From the corseted bodice to the off-shoulder neckline, her gown was made for evening soirees. While the corset style added structure, the flowy silhouette added fluidity to the look. What really stood out were the delicate, simple embellishments over muted canvas.

Well, we are not surprised with the BawaalJanhvi created with her look. Her enthralling ensembles are often paired with the right kind of glam and this style was no exception. Trust the actress to ace the trendiest looks of the season. She opted for a glossy look that was set right with a dewy base, fresh tint and glossy lips. Her hairdo was another bookmark-worthy style that seemed like a perfect fit for the festivities.

Janhvi Kapoor got the glam on with her stunning corset gown and we are taking notes.