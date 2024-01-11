The Archies Stars Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina Pair Up In Chic Casuals For Merry Christmas Screening

The Archies Stars Khushi, Vedang Took To Chic Casuals For Movie Screening

The Archies stars have taken the internet by storm ever since the movie released. They have been on the fashion radar, especially for Gen Z. Easy, effortless dressing and casual style define the fashion of these cool fashionistas. Setting the internet on fire yet again, the movie's stars Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were seen leaving the movie screening of Merry Christmas together, which took place in Mumbai last night. One glance at them and we couldn't simply take our eyes off their style. While Khushi picked a chic number, Vedang kept it stylish and casual.

Khushi Kapoor was dressed in a nude colour palette from head to toe. The muted outfit consisted of a short-sleeved crop top which featured a plunging collared neckline that she teamed with a pair of relaxed-fit trousers. She accessorised the look with a nude coloured sling bag that perfectly matched the colour of her outfit. She wore a pair of white sneakers with the look. Leaving her tresses loose in natural waves, Khushi's dewy makeup included kohl-laden eyes, blush and pink lip colour with a radiant glow.

Vedang Raina attended the screening too and his style was cool and casual. Vedang's outfit included a brown full-sleeved button-down shirt and a pair of ice-blue denim pants. He wore a plain white T-shirt below the shirt and left the buttons open. Vedang's accessories included a smart wristwatch and a pair of white sneakers.

One thing is sure, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have impeccable taste in fashion.

