Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor In Bar-Breaking Chic Style For Koffee With Karan 8

Janhvi And Khushi In Dresses Dial Up The Hot Quo For Koffee With Karan 8

When Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor make an appearance together, it truly is a masterclass in wardrobe excellence. From effortless sophisticated choices to bar-breaking dresses, the sister duo is an epitome of style. The sisters are back at their style game as they make an appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 and truly they served more than what we expected. The couch has stood the test of time when it comes to fashion. Janhvi's choice of silhouette radiated understated elegance in a deep red satin midi dress from the shelves of Rasario. From the deep neckline to the cutouts and slit, her number was a solid ten. She chose to balance the look with nude glam and open tresses.

It was a total party in pastel for Khushi Kapoor as she picked a pretty yellow pastel mini dress from the shelves of Zimmermann. The floral appliqués on the dress added an extra dose of glam to her overall style. The strapless neckline perfectly notched up the oomph. She created monochrome magic with matching heels.

The Kapoor sisters' Gen-Z way of dressing has a very millennial element to it. We cannot deny the ultimate magic of the dynamic fashion duo. The sisters are taking the fashion world by storm. Previously, the duo decked in ultimate traditional sarees to serve a style moment. While Janhvi opted for a lavender and golden combination from the lighter colour palette, Khushi picked a beaming pink tone with aqua blue. With delicate traditional jewellery, their looks were truly worth bookmarking.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor double the style quo every time.

