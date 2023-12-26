Khushi Kapoor Gives A Retro Spin To Holiday Dressing In A Red Mini Dress With A Trail

Khushi Gives A Retro Spin To Holiday Dressing In A Red Dress With A Trail

Khushi Kapoor's sartorial choices have made us declare her to be a fashionista for Gen Z even before she made her debut in The Archies. Time and again, the young diva has made an impression on the minds of her fans with her impeccable fashion choices and effortless style. For Christmas 2023, she took the retro route in a strapless mini-dress with a gorgeous trail to follow. The tube outfit was a custom-made piece from Surya Sarkar's designer label and had an enormous bow at the side. Khushi accessorised the look with dainty gold earrings and a pair of red pointed heels. For makeup, the beauty kept it all glam with neatly winged eyeliner, rosy cheek tint, bold red lip colour, and shimmery eyelids.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor's Embellished Silver And Black Corset Is Va Va Voom Without An End

Khushi Kapoor donned her mother Sridevi's strapless shimmery gown for the premiere of her debut movie The Archies. The diva looked absolutely breathtaking as she paid homage to her mom on her special day. The body-hugging tube gown was from the designer label Kaufman Franco and was worn by Sridevi for an award ceremony in the past. Khushi's outfit sparkled like thousands of stars as she opted for a sleek bun and shimmery makeup. She wore a studded statement necklace as the only accessory and slayed the glitzy look perfectly.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor's Tulle Dress With A Check Blazer And Loafers Is A Dior Dream Come To Life

For the album launch of The Archies, Khushi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a strapless floral gown from Gauri and Nainika's label. The tube dress featured a fitted bodice and a flared bottom with layered ruffles. Khushi's glam look included shimmery eyelids, ample mascara, kohl-laden eyes, a pink lip tint, and well-structured contours. Her accessories included a pair of studded cherry-shaped earrings.

Khushi Kapoor's wardrobe choices and effortless style are always headline-worthy but add retro Christmas style vibes to the mix and there's a picture-perfect moment that will not easily be forgotten.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor's Minimal Yet Elegant Black Dress Is Pure Date Night Goals