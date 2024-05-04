Sobhita Dhulipala's Summer Days Look Better In A Black Tasselled Swim Set

Summer just got a little hotter with Sobhita Dhulipala in this black swim set

While she may not always be in the glare of the paparazzi's flashbulbs, Sobhita Dhulipala isn't one to shy away from making headlines often. She was certainly not shy to dive right into the summer vibes on the latest cover of GQ Magazine in a striking tasselled black bikini from Hermes. The otherwise basic bikini set instantly got a boost from the multicoloured tassels attached to it. With her enigmatic gaze, it was hard to look away. The cover story that focuses on summer would have definitely been incomplete without a bikini and most certainly this high-fashion one against the actor's taut physique. No makeup, natural hair and just her confident demeanour took her from being Sita in her latest successful film Monkey Man to a summer siren.

With her recent successes, it sure seems like it is a Summer of Sobhita. Keeping her bikini aside, the cover story is filled with summer classics. A colourblock cutout swimsuit is a fantastic way to draw our attention to some fun in the sun in a stylish way.

Between the swimsuits and bikinis, a white shirt and shorts come to Sobhita Dhulipala's rescue too. And frankly, who could blame her? The white shirt is the ultimate classic that this star no matter how minimal or maximal her summer style is, always comes back to.

Sobhita Dhulipala's summer is filled with sun, shine and stylish swim time.

