Sobhita Dhulipala In A Peplum Pearl Gaurav Gupta Ensemble Looks Like She Stepped Out Of An Oyster

Sobhita In A White Gaurav Gupta Outfit Serves Contemporary Chic Style

Every look of Sobhita Dhulipala is a lesson in investing in the right silhouettes. Unsurprisingly, Sobhita's style sensibilities screams statement-serving. The actress has been on a roll with her incredible fashion game. Her latest fashion entry is proof that white silhouettes will always have merit. At the Monkey Man movie event, Sobhita made us do a double take in an all-white look. Going by the look of her attire, the sculpted details and embellished details reflected Gaurav Gupta's design. She opted for a strapless, corset bodice that came with a long train at the back. Paired with straight-fit pants, she looked as if she deserved her own oyster with all those pearls she was wearing. The actress wore a high bun and her minimal glam perfectly completed the look.

It is safe to say that we are captivated by Sobhita Dhulipala's ability to take over the fashion sphere in her own chic way. The actress made a case for the same in a stunning Amit Aggarwal number. For the premiere of her first international film Monkey Man, she turned to a breathtaking sculpted blush pink gown by the designer. With micro pleats, metallic details and a backless design, her look was a solid ten on the style meter. Sobhita's fashion affair with timeless silhouettes has been a constant and this stunning look was more proof.

