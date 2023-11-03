All That Glitters Is Deepika Padukone In A Sparkling Mini Dress At Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Party

All That Glitters Is Deepika Padukone In A Sparkling Silver Mini Dress

Bollywood barely ever needs a reason to go ahead and up the bling quotient. The recent slew of functions has been a good excuse; starting with festive holidays and ending with the Jio World Plaza launch. So when the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan himself turned a year older and threw a party to celebrate, it was more than enough reason for his celebrity friends to go all out with their sparkling style choices. The foremost was none other than Deepika Padukone. The Bollywood star looked positively scintillating in pictures posted by a guest attending Shah Rukh Khan's birthday along with her husband Ranveer Sing. They may be blurry but not too blurry to confirm that she's looking like a perfect 10.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at SRK's birthday party

In the photo, Deepika donned a bling-laden silver glitter sleeveless mini dress with an orange pattern over its length. Slung on her shoulder is a Louis Vuitton purse, also in a glimmering chrome shade. Her caramel-toned locks were worn in full curls and she completed the look with dark smokey eye makeup.

Ranveer Singh, usually a flamboyant fashionista, was the more muted of the two for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party. The actor wore a dark toned tailored suit with a white shirt underneath and paired it with orange tinted sunglasses. In the caption on the picture, the guest Fauzia Adeel Butt also noticed his demure dressing for the night and wrote, "Ranveer we switched our colour choices tonight clearly!"

This season is all about bling and Deepika Padukone's look at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party proves that she got the memo.

