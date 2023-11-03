Kareena Kapoor With Her Celebrity Gal Pals Upped The Fashion Quo With Their Stunning Style At SRK's Birthday Bash

Kareena With Her Celeb Gal Pals Upped The Fashion Quo With Their Style

Ageing like fine wine is one statement that we can surely say about Kareena Kapoor and her girl gang. Often the girls have served us with ultimate BFF goals. The ability to always dish out a style moment is given when the girl gang makes an appearance. Recently, it was Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash that served as another occasion for Kareena and friends to take festive dressing a notch up. Kareena Kapoor in all her stylish glory aced monochrome magic like a pro. In a pristine white Brandon Maxwell dress, Kareena conquered without a doubt. From the strapless style to the tucked details, her look served utmost sophistication and we are not complaining. She went the classic route with a delicate yet statement neckpiece and clutch.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Posts Truth Bomb On Motherhood, The Juggle Is Real. Tips Inside

Karisma Kapoor joined the fashion bandwagon in all things glitter. Her deep green sequin number came with the right kind of embellishment that was perfect to light up any occasion. She aced the it-girl style with a classic Balenciaga bag and pointed boots. From the closed neckline to the midi hem, her look radiated sheer elegance.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Off Screen Fashion Flair Gets A Satin Orange Upgrade

Amrita Arora joined the glitzy gang too in a beautiful tone of blue that came with a subtle shine. Her mini dress was paired with a chic shirt-style layer that added an edge to the overall look.

The girls came, conquered and left us all awestruck with their fabulously co-ordinated BFF style