Deepika Padukone's Black Latex Dress Is The Hottest Party Starter We Need This Season

Deepika In A Black Latex Dress Radiates Ultimate Main Character Energy

Black has an undeniable sense of stunning and well, we agree. An obvious choice for many, black has a solid spot in celebrity wardrobes as well. The latest to make a case in point is style-maven Deepika Padukone and we are not surprised. Giving her nod of approval to the latex trend, the actress aced it in an all-black look. For the opening party of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, Deepika brought her best style to the table. In a latex black dress, she truly got the fashion fanatics taking notes. In one of the pictures from the event, she posed with Orry where she was seen acing the black silhouette in all her style glory. From the noodle thin straps to the body-grazing style, Deepika redefined the party game for all of us. The Pathaan actress can look good in just about anything but her all-black style has our hearts. The square plunging line was equal parts good and glam to add oomph to her look.

Her love affair with latext was served best with high-intensity glam and indeed, she left an appealing impression. Black and red is a match made in heaven. She paired the monochrome texture with a glam accent and the bold red lips were perfect to up the beauty quo. Her strands were tied up in a bun, radiating a sophisticated element. Fluttery lashes and a nude makeup base were perfect to seal the beauty deal for her.

Deepika Padukone shows us the never-ending appeal of black silhouettes in the trendiest possible way!