Alia Bhatt Powers Through All Shades Of Green And Chic In An Ombre Pantsuit For Poacher Trailer Launch

Alia Bhatt Keeps It Green And Earthy In An Ombre Pantsuit

Alia Bhatt has won many hearts ever since her debut in Student Of The Year. Ever since the actress has gained millions of followers for her phenomenal performances, effortless beauty and makeup, and chic fashion choices. The actress has also won many titles under her belt, the recent one being that of a producer. For the trailer launch of the web series Poacher, which she attended with sister Shaheen Bhatt, the diva was seen in a stylish ombre pantsuit. The elegant yet sassy outfit included a full-sleeved blazer that had gradient shades of pastel green to dark deep green. The blazer also featured gold buttons at the front and the wristline. Alia teamed it with a pair of flared pants in the same ombre pattern. The beauty left her tresses loose in natural waves and opted for dewy makeup including rosy cheek tint, a dash of kohl in her eyes, and a blush lip clour.

From pantsuits to gowns to sarees, Alia Bhatt has tried it all. Her recent look at the Filmfare awards was quite breathtaking. The star who won the Best Actress award walked the red carpet in a gorgeous custom-made ensemble from designer label Anamika Khanna. The gold-toned outfit featured a fitted, corset bodice adorned with lace and a saree-style pleated bottom with a flowy pallu. Alia left her tresses loose in a sleek manner as she opted for minimal dewy makeup and subtle glam.

For the inauguration ceremony of Jio World Plaza, Alia Bhatt looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a strapless Gaurav Gupta number. The tube gown featured a corseted bodice with sheer paneling and structured wave-like patterns on the flare which added a dramatic edge to the monochromatic outfit. She wore a pair of statement earrings with the look and kept her makeup subtle.

Alia Bhatt's sartorial choices and minimal makeup looks have won brownie points from her fans.

