Ali Zafar's Caustic Apology To Trolls For Wearing 'See-Through Kurta Without <i>Banyan</i>' On Eid Goes Viral

Popular Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar caused quite a stir in Pakistan on the occasion of Eid a few days ago. It was not because the artiste said something controversial or starred in a film that sparked outrage. It was because Ali Zafar wore a see-through kurta without an undershirt and shared a picture in the outfit with his wife, Internet personality Ayesha Fazli on social media.

The actor-singer, known for Pakistani films such as Teefa in Trouble as well as Bollywood movies Tere Bin Laden and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, shared a sarcastic "apology" for his trolls on X.

Screenshot of Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar's X post.

"I would like to apologise to the nation for wearing a see-through kurta without a banyan, and for the very serious act of watering plants while dressed in a traditional Ajrak dhoti on Eid," Ali Zafar wrote.

In his post on the microblogging site, the Pakistani artiste further feigned horror at the "grave mistake" he committed.

"I understand this has been one of the most pressing national and global issues affecting everyone's lives lately, and I will do my best to never repeat this grave mistake again. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he wrote.

Ali Zafar also shared a follow-up post for his detractors.

Screenshot of Ali Zafar's follow-up X post.

"And because 'the nation wants to know' why I didn't wear the banyan," he shared a funny video in Punjabi.

Ali Zafar made headlines when Pakistani actor Meesha Shafi accused him of sexual harassment in 2018. He has repeatedly denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against the actor.

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