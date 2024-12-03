Rashmika Mandanna Brushed Off Weekday Blues In Her <i>"Srivalli" Saree</i>

With the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule around the corner, Rashmika Mandanna is ruling the charts of this quarter's method dressing style. The 28-year-old actress continues to make heads turn in her sarees that carry a Puspha touch for that extra pizzazz. Her recent royal blue take on the promotions in style had a similar story to tell.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna's saree-torial outing was everything her fans could've asked for. The royal blue saree from her latest leg of promotions was a bonus. The Animal actress looked like a million bucks draped in a royal blue chiffon saree that featured a glittering sequins embroidered border and an interesting blue beadwork drop design on the edge of the pallu. But the star of the show was the white sparkling beadwork embroidery throughout the length of her pallu that read "Srivalli" which is the name of her beloved character from the Pushpa series movies. The saree was teamed to perfection with a matching sleeveless blouse which had sequinned straps and a backless design to round off the look.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika kept her accessory game minimal with a beaded sapphire bracelet adorned on her wrist and a pair of shimmering diamond drop earrings. For the hair, Rashmika sported chic centre-parted waves cascading gradually to the bottom for an effortless look. On the makeup front, she wore her fresh skin, pigmented brows, lots of mascara for a fluttery lash effect, kohl-lined eyes, a wash of rose blush on her cheeks, a mauve lip colour, and a glistening blue bindi that added the final touch of beauty to her ethnic avatar.

Rashmika Mandanna's happy twirl in her Srivalli saree drape is the brightest thing on the internet today.

