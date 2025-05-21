Rashmika Mandanna Gives A Contemporary Spin To Her Traditional Black Saree

Rashmika Mandana just knows how to rock a saree. From beautiful Benarasi numbers to contemporary sequinned six-yard wonders, her expansive saree wardrobe is a lesson in ethnic fashion. Recently, the actress stunned in a contemporary fusion black saree, which she paired with a bustier-style blouse.

The blouse combined sheer and embroidered elements with structured fabric. It featured a sweetheart neckline with thick straps, accentuating her shoulders and collarbone. The midsection showcased visible boning and mesh-like fabric. The plain black saree was draped like a skirt around her waist, with the pallu tucked into her wrists.

Golden heart-shaped earrings and silver studs added the only pop of contrast to her all-black ensemble. For makeup, she opted for a matte base, contoured cheeks, subtle blush and smokey eyeshadow. The star's soft mauve lips offered a delicate contrast to the bold saree look, while her open tresses perfectly sealed the deal.

Rashmika Mandanna and her love for sarees is a well-known affair. For a recent photoshoot, the actress dressed up in a deep red-hued saree from the shelves of designer Shubhika Sharma's brand Papa Don't Preach. The ensemble boasted an intricately pleated floor-length saree-skirt with a ruched V-design on the waistline.

Rashmika paired it with a full-sleeved cropped blouse, which had a bustier detail that flowed into an attached pallu draped around her right shoulder. The highlight of the outfit was the shimmering gold sequin cones and bead-embroidered details on the neckline and sleeves. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani added no accessories to the look.

We have zero doubts in admitting that Rashmika Mandanna is a stunner in all-saree outfits.