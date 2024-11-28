Rashmika Mandanna Is Serving Sunny Side Up In A Yellow <i>Saree</i> With A <i>"Pushpa"</i> Bow Blouse

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for her upcoming film Pushpa 2, releasing on December 5. The fashionista recently went to Kochi for a promotional event and captivated our minds with her surreal look. For the recent leg of the promotions, she wore a yellow-hued saree with yellow stripes. Rashmika teamed her drape with a sleeveless blouse with a deep round neckline and a bow at the back that again had Pushpa embossed on it with golden sequins. The elegant piece was from the Indian traditional clothing brand RajiRamniq, donning which she simply looked stunning. For accessories, the Animal star opted for a sleek Meenakari choker with matching stud earrings and bangles. Her makeup artist, Tanvi Chemburkar, complemented her OOTD with a dewy base and an ample amount of blush and highlighter on her cheeks. Thin strokes of eyeliner and kohl-rimmed waterline with shimmery brown eyeshadow, glossy nude lipstick and a tiny green bindi added an oomph factor to her look. She kept her short hair in mid-part and open.

Rashmika Mandanna and her love for timeless ethnic wear is known to everyone. For another promotional event, she wore a deep maroon sheer saree and looked breathtaking. In keeping with the method dressing trend, the Manish Malhotra saree had a tassel pallu with "Pushpa Srivalli" written on it. She paired it with a sleeveless velvet blouse and served fashion goals. Kundan jewellery, including a pearl-embedded choker and another layered piece on her neck, did her accessories. Two bangles on her right wrist added elegance to her ensemble. She further went for soft, smokey eye makeup and left her short hairstyle in soft waves.

Before that, Rashmika Mandanna stunned in a Tarun Tahiliani suit, perfect for all kinds of parties. The heavily embellished suit featured a full-sleeved kurta with matching pants and a sheer dupatta. She kept her look absolutely minimal and left the attire to do the talking. Wavy, middle-parted tresses and subtle makeup, including a bindi, rounded off her glam.

Rashmika's ethnic attires are trend-setting for the current wedding season.

