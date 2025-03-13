Mawra Hocane Walks The Festive Path Fashionably In A Beautiful Pink <i>Anarkali</i>

Mawra Hocane's ethereal traditional style is etched with the perfect feminine elements.

From her beautiful wedding looks to simple yet breathtaking photoshoots, Mawra Hocane has mastered the art of acing stunning traditional looks.

Also Read: Mawra Hocane Is A Beautiful Ethnic Vision In A Red Gharara

The actress yet again served us with some festive fashion inspiration as she slipped into a beautiful baby pink Anarkali that was every bit stunning. The flared number came with delicate golden details all over it and the embroidered golden pattern on the hemline added a dash of glitz to her look. She paired it with a matching dupatta that came with a semi-sheer pattern.

She opted for a minimal look as she ditched heavy duty jewels and instead, just opted for statement-making earrings to complete her look. For makeup, she opted her signature glam look that came with a fresh, glowy base, tinted pink lips and poker straight tresses.

Also Read: Mawra Hocane In A Traditional Mustard Gharara Looks Ethereal For Her MehendiFestivities