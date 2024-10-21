Alia Bhatt Narrates Her One Big Beauty Disaster: "Good Thing My Hair Grows Back Really Fast"

Eyebrow threading requires great precision and skill. One mistake and boom – your eyebrows can become uneven. Recently, Alia Bhatt opened up about a similar beauty disaster in a conversation with Allure. The actress recounted an incident during an eyebrow-threading procedure that took an undesirable turn. She said, “Once I was getting threaded and one eyebrow lost an extra line. And then I was like ‘Okay, what do I do? Do I wait for this one to grow out or do I sort of even it out?' I just didn't do anything. I just said, ‘Let it be. I'll just look like I am a little bit more curious or something.' But luckily that was the only disaster.” Alia added that she was fortunate that her “hair grows back really fast.”

Alia is blessed with clear skin that radiates a natural and youthful glow. We recently got a glimpse of her blemish-free brilliance when she shared a no-makeup makeup picture on Instagram. The snap captured Alia in a sunkissed avatar, and it appeared she hadn't applied any foundation. But then again, when you are a natural beauty like Alia, skipping foundation does not come as a surprise. Well-groomed eyebrows, wispy lashes and subtle gloss on her lips framed her face beautifully.

Recently, Alia, who is the brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, debuted on the L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week ramp. Her gunmetal corset dress was indeed a topic of discussion but adding cherry on top of the cake was her on-fleek beauty strokes. Alia went with a dewy base, applying blush and contour on the high points of her cheeks in a 50:50 ratio. A silvery metallic tint around the corners of her eyes matched her OOTN. Filled-in brows and pink lips sealed her beauty deal. The slick open hairdo was simply a bonus.

We can't wait for Alia Bhatt to drop her beauty secrets.

