Kriti Kharbanda, Alia Bhatt And More Bollywood Celebrities All Follow This Morning Skincare Hack To Get Clear And Glowing Skin

The ice-water face dip is, very literally, the coolest beauty trend and definitely not a new one. Many Bollywood celebrities claim to perform this as their skincare ritual every morning. Joining the list is actress Kriti Kharbanda. In the video shared on her Instagram Story, we can see Kriti dipping her face in a bowl of ice water. Posting the video, she wrote, “Ice ice baby, #bestskincareever”.

The ice water facial has many benefits for the skin. Some of them are that it is believed to reduce redness, swelling, and puffiness, soothe irritation and inflammation, and tighten pores. Not only ice water dips for the face but ice baths for the body are another famous ritual that helps the whole body. Here are other celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others who have used ice facials and ice baths for their skin.

1. Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt also revealed her skincare routine and how she ice dips every morning. In an interaction with Vogue India, she said, “I use ice remedy to get rid of puffy face in the morning”.

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is someone who constantly practices ice dips and rollers for her skin. She has said that she dips her face in the cold ice water every morning for fresh skin.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Back in 2023, Samantha shared an unmissable glimpse of herself. In the clip, she was seen meditating, while she took a dip in ice cold water for 6 minutes straight. Ice baths have multiple benefits for the skin, like enhancing blood flow for skin vitality, boosting collagen production, and promoting a youthful appearance.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared her morning skincare hack on Instagram. Back in 2021, she shared a video showing how she practices ice facials for unblocking the clogged pores and reducing morning puffiness.

5. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon also shared her skin prep routine on her social media. In the video, we can see Kriti practicing ice dipping to prep her skin before her hair and makeup. She mentioned how ice dips really wake her up and calm down the skin. She also reveals how this works like “coffee for the skin”.

If you also wish to achieve clear and glowing skin, add this hack to your routine ASAP.

