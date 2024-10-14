Katrina Kaif's Blush Hack Is A Celebrity Makeup Trick To Look Radiant By Midday

Katrina Kaif's beauty diaries are a lesson in creating minimalistic yet impactful looks. She loves to implement this approach in her ethnic festive makeup looks as well. Recently, the actress yet again sported a beautiful, muted look that seems right in time for the season. She often boasts a look that comes with just the right palette of nude tones. Pivoting away from a heavy-duty look, the actress opted for a minimal matte look that came with pink tinted lips, a sleek eyeliner and an elegant bindi. Her simple blush reapplying technique truly impressed us. She used a pink-toned blush and applied it on her cheeks by dabbing with her fingers. It's perfect for a midday flush of colour, we think. Her festive look is just what minimal beauty lovers need this season.

Also Read: On Beauty Standards, Katrina Kaif Said, "I Felt Judgement Like I Did Not Deserve To Be There If I Wasn't Looking Perfect"

Katrina Kaif's glowing skin has always had our hearts and her effortless beauty game has never failed to top the charts. Previously, the actress gave us a glimpse of her fresh skin when she posted a picture straight from Munich, Germany. Her tinted pink lips and wispy lashes seemed like the best way to keep up with the minimal aesthetic. With simple, straight tresses, Katrina's beauty game reminded us of good old summer days.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Power Dressing Game Exudes Sheer Elegance In An Ivory Pantsuit

Katrina Kaif loves a minimal beauty moment and this is proof