Cara Delevingne Is A Gothic Queen At Cannes 2025 In A Burgundy Gown And Grunge Hair

Cara Delevingne just made a stunning appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. The actress strutted down the red carpet for The History of Sound screening, while embracing a gothic charm, quite unlike her previous sartorial picks. The standout feature of the avatar was Cara trading her signature blonde tresses for an edgier jet black wave.

Cara Delevingne, in a demure burgundy ball gown, seemed ready to twirl like a princess at the Cannes red carpet. The broad straps cascaded into a deep-scooped neckline, giving a bold spin to the monochrome silhouette. A fitted, corseted bodice, cinched at the waist, hugged her frame in all the right places. The A-line skirt featured structured pleats which plunged in length forming a floor-grazing train. The skirt came with the perfect volume, which was neither too dramatic nor too understated.

Coming to her hairdo, Cara Delevingne proved that she is a master of experimentation. Her wet and wavy, jet-black locks went past her shoulders, framing her face. The forehead covering bangs, created a drippy, bob-look, felt like a grunge dream come true. Cara's unconventional hairstyle felt like a departure from her quintessential butter blonde into something moodier and more intense.

Who needs accessories when you look as good as Cara Delevingne? The Paper Towns actress adorned multiple diamond studded cocktail rings and earrings. They sparkled like stars and offered the much-needed contrast.

For makeup, Cara Delevingne opted for a dewy base, dabbing little blush and contour on the high points of her cheeks. Smokey eyes comprising a brilliant fusion of kajal and eyeliner served the drama. On the other hand, mascara-coated fluttery lashes and a matte-hued dark eyeshadow sealed her gothic allure. To tone it down, she applied a glossy nude lipstick, which worked like magic on her complexion.

Cara Delevingne's Cannes 2025 avatar stands as a testament to her impeccable fashion choices. She is a genius at pulling off versatile looks, inspiring many. We were only happy to witness it all.

