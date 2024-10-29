Advertisement

Nayanthara Brought Spring Vibes To Autumn In A Dreamy Strapless Gauri & Nainika Floral Gown

Nayanthara proved that florals are always in fashion, even in the midst of autumn

Nayanthara Brought Spring Vibes To Autumn In A Strapless Floral Gown

Nayanthara keeps on serving major goals with her impeccable wardrobe picks. From red carpet fashion to traditional silhouettes, her versatility in delivering a range of looks is simply unparalleled. For a recent photoshoot, the actress channelled her inner princess energy in a beautiful white gown by Gauri & Nainika. The strapless number seemed to be tailored with a satin fabric, featuring a corset bodice. Tight at the waist region, the gown extended in length forming a flowing skirt. Floral prints in pastel shades of pink and green added a pop of contrast to the all-white number. Nayanthara went with minimal accessories consisting of a sleek golden neck chain to seal her pretty-as-a-belle look. In terms of makeup, the actress enhanced her flawless radiance with blush and contour. Glossy pink lips, defined brows and muted smokey eyes framed her face like a true work of art. For the final touch of elegance, Nayanthara left her wavy brunette tresses open. 

Much like in dresses, Nayanthara never disappoints with her traditional avatars as well. For a festive ceremony, the actress draped herself in a red saree that came with precise golden piping and intricate buti works all over. The elegant drape was teamed with a matching red-hued blouse with gold borders. She elevated her allure by putting on temple jewellery including a pair of jhumkas, red bangles and two gold kadas. For glam picks, Nayanthara applied a shade of nude lipstick, coupled with intense-bold eyes, rosy-highlighted cheeks and a micro red bindi. The sindoor-adorned middle-parted maang made the diva look absolutely stunning. To complement her ethnic OOTD, Nayanthara tied her hair in a neat bun secured with gajras

Before that, Nayanthara rocked a cool look for an outing with husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She wore a round-collared white T-shirt and teamed it up with a pale blue denim mini skirt. A pair of white sneakers and a red-hued sling bag accentuated her OOTD. Nayanthara kept her makeup minimal and opted for a matte-based foundation with thin strokes of eyeliner and nude lipstick. A sleek ponytail was the right beauty move that took her casual-comfy avatar a notch higher. On the other hand, Vignesh twinned with his wife in a plain white T-shirt and denim jeans. Red flip-flops offered some much-needed contrast. 

Nayanthara's Instagram handle stands as clear proof that versatility is her middle name. 

