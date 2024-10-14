Alia Bhatt Is Set To Paint The Town Red In An Embellished Torani <i>Saree</i> For The Festive Season

Alia Bhatt's penchant for delivering back-to-back fashion moments is a given and with the festive season here, it seems like the best time to take some inspiration. Among noteworthy saree looks, the timeless charm of a red drape is ethereal. If you are a devoted follower of the minimal aesthetic, Alia Bhatt's latest festive look is just what you need to bookmark for the season. Her take on minimal style was served with a side of festive flair. She turned to a beautiful red Torani drape to look elegant. The gold-toned embroidered details on the saree simply added an extra edge, lending a glam touch to the look. She paired the number with a sweetheart neckline blouse that featured matching gold-toned details. With just statement studs and a sleek bun, Alia yet again nailed the 'less is more' approach.

Alia Bhatt's saree style never bores and her stunning single-tone numbers have been proof enough. The star served up stunning sartorial inspiration when she turned to a beautiful black velvet drape to make heads turn. Her beautiful monochrome saree came with sleek gold-toned detailing along the border that added a bling-heavy contrast to her OOTD. Paired with a scoop neckline blouse, Alia's simple yet stunning six-yard wonder truly left us awestruck. She indeed looked like a "modern day princess" in this look. She paired the attire with layered pearl necklace and statement earrings. With a bright lip and matte glam, Alia's beauty game was right on point.

