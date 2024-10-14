Advertisement

Alia Bhatt Is Set To Paint The Town Red In An Embellished Torani Saree For The Festive Season

Alia Bhatt's red Torani saree is going to be a festive staple that one cannot miss out on

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Alia Bhatt Is Set To Paint The Town Red In An Embellished Torani <i>Saree</i> For The Festive Season
Alia Bhatt Is Set To Paint The Town Red In An Embellished Torani Saree

Alia Bhatt's penchant for delivering back-to-back fashion moments is a given and with the festive season here, it seems like the best time to take some inspiration. Among noteworthy saree looks, the timeless charm of a red drape is ethereal. If you are a devoted follower of the minimal aesthetic, Alia Bhatt's latest festive look is just what you need to bookmark for the season. Her take on minimal style was served with a side of festive flair. She turned to a beautiful red Torani drape to look elegant. The gold-toned embroidered details on the saree simply added an extra edge, lending a glam touch to the look. She paired the number with a sweetheart neckline blouse that featured matching gold-toned details. With just statement studs and a sleek bun, Alia yet again nailed the 'less is more' approach.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Served Up Business Chic With An Extra Edge In A Corset For JigraPromotions

Alia Bhatt's saree style never bores and her stunning single-tone numbers have been proof enough. The star served up stunning sartorial inspiration when she turned to a beautiful black velvet drape to make heads turn. Her beautiful monochrome saree came with sleek gold-toned detailing along the border that added a bling-heavy contrast to her OOTD. Paired with a scoop neckline blouse, Alia's simple yet stunning six-yard wonder truly left us awestruck. She indeed looked like a "modern day princess" in this look. She paired the attire with layered pearl necklace and statement earrings. With a bright lip and matte glam, Alia's beauty game was right on point.

Also Read: Not In A Lehenga But Still Perfect For Garba Night Was Alia Bhatt In A Boho Printed Sharara

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt Style, Alia Bhatt Fashion, Diwali 2024
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Ananya Panday In A Noir Floral Rohit Bal Lehenga Gave A Fitting Grand Finale At The Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI
Alia Bhatt Is Set To Paint The Town Red In An Embellished Torani <i>Saree</i> For The Festive Season
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Played It By The Ear Quite Literally With Her Chic "Stacking Obsession"
Next Article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Played It By The Ear Quite Literally With Her Chic "Stacking Obsession"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com