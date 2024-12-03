Priyanka Chopra Was "Checked" Out For Winter Style In An Andogynous Skirt Set

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with her popstar husband Nick Jonas on Sunday, December 1, 2024. But we have spent many years as fans of her style. For a date night with daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra kept it chic beyond compare in a printed skirt set perfect for winter.

Priyanka Chopra looked like a mama who means business in a checked brown skirt set from the shelves of British designer Helen Anthony. The Citadel actress's look was styled by celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray who gave her a sleeveless waistcoat style cropped shirt with a high-waist maxi skirt featuring dark brown and blue checks on a biscuit hued base. The top featured a backless belted design that was secured with a silver buckle. One couldn't miss the tie that adorned Priyanka's neck that was stylishly wrapped with a silver button for the perfect androgynous touch. Priyanka layered this duo with a matching puffer jacket with statement collars, full sleeves and a padded look.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

Priyanka accessorised her look for the big day with a pair of textured gold hoop earrings, a pearl ring on her pinky finger, an olive Aupen Nirvana handbag with a braided strap, and a pair of oversized geek glasses with a brown tortoise shell frame that she alternated with sleek black 90s themed sunglasses.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra's hair was styled into a messy low bun with combed back tresses. Makeup wise, she carried off her bronzed skin, arched brows, chiselled jawline and cheeks, and a toasty brown lip colour to finish off the autumnal look on the right note.

Priyanka Chopra scored high on the anniversary ready sartorial "check" list in her Helen Anthony skirt set with a statement co-ord set.

