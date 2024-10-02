Ananya Panday Turns Real-Life <i>Bae</i> In A Tweed Co-Ord Set For The Chanel Paris Fashion Week 2024 Show

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘Call Me Bae', is in Paris. The actress attended a fashion event in the French capital.

On Tuesday, Ananya took to her Instagram and dropped several pictures and videos of her outing in Paris. She was Invited by fashion label Chanel itself to the event where she sported Look 9 from the Cruise Show that took place earlier this year- a pink, ecru and black fantasy cotton tweed jacket with matching bermudas. In the pictures, we can see her donning a beautiful co-ord set featuring a buttoned bodice, side pockets and sparkling embellishments. She teamed her look with matching bermudas, creating a chic look. She accessorised her look with black & white heels and a saccharine pink chained bag. Her presence at such an exclusive event highlights her growing influence, not just in cinema but also in the world of luxury fashion.

Fresh off her Call Me Bae success, Ananya has been riding high. Her portrayal of the quirky and stylish Bella Bae Chowdhary has not only won hearts in India but also garnered significant attention overseas.

Her appeal to the Gen Z is undeniable and has become the go-to face for brands looking to connect with younger audiences. Endorsing over 15 major brands, from luxury labels to everyday essentials, she is the embodiment of versatility. Whether on-screen or off, Ananya is quickly becoming an international icon for her generation.

